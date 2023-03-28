Sather Financial Group Inc Makes New $204,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.73. 74,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,930. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51.
Celanese Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.
Insider Activity at Celanese
In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
