Sather Financial Group Inc Makes New $204,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.73. 74,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,930. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

