Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206,830. The firm has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a PE ratio of 910.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,764,249.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,764,249.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $8,709,719. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

