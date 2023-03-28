Sather Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,491. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

