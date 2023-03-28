Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 817 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average of $254.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.