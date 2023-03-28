Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.5% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

