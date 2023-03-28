Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.4% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

