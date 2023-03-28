Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,697 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

