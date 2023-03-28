Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $442.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

