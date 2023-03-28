Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Short Interest Update

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 22.2 %

SAMAW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,862. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 256,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.