Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 109,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 195,890 shares.The stock last traded at $32.23 and had previously closed at $32.37.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

