Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,820 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $33.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 636,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,010. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

