Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $50.66.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

