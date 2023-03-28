Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.38. 1,945,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,340. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

