Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 361,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

