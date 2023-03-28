SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Up 2.9%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 37,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 57,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

SEACOR Marine Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

(Get Rating)

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

Read More

