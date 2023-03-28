Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

STX stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.28. 939,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,800. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

