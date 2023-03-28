Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 182.0% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 27.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Secoo Stock Performance
Shares of Secoo stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 73,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,528. Secoo has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
About Secoo
