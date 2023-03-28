Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 182.0% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 27.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Secoo Stock Performance

Shares of Secoo stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 73,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,528. Secoo has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

