Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,634,000 shares, a growth of 173.5% from the February 28th total of 597,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.7 days.

SECYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF remained flat at $4.57 during trading hours on Monday. 10,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

