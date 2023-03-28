SelfKey (KEY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.20 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and $13.20 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

