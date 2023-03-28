Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Up 224.6% in March

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,017,100 shares, an increase of 224.6% from the February 28th total of 20,649,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 975.5 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sembcorp Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF remained flat at $0.08 on Monday. 11,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Sembcorp Marine has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.12.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

