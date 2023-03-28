Sequent Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

