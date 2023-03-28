Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.00

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.49), with a volume of 122937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.54.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

