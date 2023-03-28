ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 3.5% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

NOW stock opened at $431.31 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 269.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.