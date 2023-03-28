Shearwater Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,450,000 after buying an additional 99,905 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 771,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 244,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.