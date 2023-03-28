Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,322. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 34.06% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.