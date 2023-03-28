Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Expands By 116.2%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
5N Plus Stock Performance
FPLSF remained flat at $2.55 on Tuesday. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.64.
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.04 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
Further Reading
