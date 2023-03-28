Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Drops By 83.2%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the February 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NYSE:ACP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 111,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.90.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.49%.
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
