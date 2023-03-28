Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Drops By 83.2%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the February 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ACP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 111,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

