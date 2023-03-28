Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Decreases By 41.0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

BOUYY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.