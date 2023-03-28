Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declines By 93.3%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CZMWY traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.66. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $99.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Increases Dividend

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.8144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Carl Zeiss Meditec’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Carl Zeiss Meditec’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

(Get Rating)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.