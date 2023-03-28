Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declines By 93.3%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CZMWY traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.66. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $99.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Increases Dividend
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.
