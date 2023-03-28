Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Decreases By 50.0%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

