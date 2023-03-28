Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Decreases By 42.9%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Core One Labs Stock Up 6.7 %

OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 20,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,305. Core One Labs has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Get Core One Labs alerts:

Core One Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.