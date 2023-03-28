Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Decreases By 42.9%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Core One Labs Stock Up 6.7 %
OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 20,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,305. Core One Labs has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.
Core One Labs Company Profile
