Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Drops By 49.1%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 10,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

