Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Rises By 86.4%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Epsilon Energy Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of EPSN stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,146. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.
Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.
Insider Activity at Epsilon Energy
Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 84.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.
