Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Declines By 38.7%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $995.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

