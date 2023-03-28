Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Rises By 109.6%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,100 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the February 28th total of 339,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. 355,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,149. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

