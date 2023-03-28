Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Decreases By 76.5%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock remained flat at $6.06 on Tuesday. 32,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,404. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

