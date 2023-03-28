Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Expands By 95.7%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 67,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR traded up $5.73 on Tuesday, reaching $306.75. 64,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.