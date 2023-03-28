Short Interest in Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Drops By 85.0%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Halfords Group Price Performance

HLFDY remained flat at $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive and cycling products, as well as auto repair. It operates through the Retail and Autocentres segments. The Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products through retail stores. The Autocentres segment involves independent car servicing and repair operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.