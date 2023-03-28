Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Drops By 95.2%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RINGGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 789,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RING traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 165,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,341. The company has a market cap of $494.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 61,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,973,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 289,054 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

