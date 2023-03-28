Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Expands By 82.5%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.0 days.
Kambi Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS KMBIF remained flat at C$19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.07. Kambi Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.03.
Kambi Group Company Profile
