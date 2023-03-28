Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Expands By 82.5%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.0 days.

Kambi Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KMBIF remained flat at C$19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.07. Kambi Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.03.

Kambi Group Company Profile

Kambi Group Plc provides sports betting solutions to business-to-customer operators. It offers odds compiling, risk management, customer profiling, and technical sports betting platform. The company was founded by Anders Ström and Kristian Nylén on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Ta’ Xbiex, Malta.

