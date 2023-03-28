Short Interest in Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Expands By 400.0%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MLGF opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $194.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.53. Malaga Financial has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $24.50.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal, checking, savings, business, money market, and business banking checking accounts, certificates of deposit, business loans, and business banking and lending services.

