Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Drops By 93.5%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the February 28th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 156,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.