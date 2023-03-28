Short Interest in Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Expands By 221.1%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,939,900 shares, an increase of 221.1% from the February 28th total of 915,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 341.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meituan in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Meituan from 210.00 to 170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Meituan alerts:

Meituan Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPNGF traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 77,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. Meituan has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.