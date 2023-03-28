Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Decreases By 42.2%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nichias Price Performance

Nichias stock remained flat at $22.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Nichias has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

