Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Drops By 99.8%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nitches Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NICH traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,157. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Nitches Company Profile
