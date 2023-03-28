Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Drops By 99.8%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NICH traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,157. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. Its products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home decor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Las Vegas NV.

