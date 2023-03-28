Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Rises By 368.0%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 368.0% from the February 28th total of 891,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Novo Integrated Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NVOS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 1,739,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,728,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Novo Integrated Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology, and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.