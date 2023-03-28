Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Declines By 88.5%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

