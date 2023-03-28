Short Interest in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Increases By 74.5%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,700 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 560,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Savara Trading Up 2.5 %

SVRA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.94. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 26.55, a current ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Savara alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Savara by 235.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.