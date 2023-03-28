Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Decreases By 47.1%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Rating)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

