Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Decreases By 47.1%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shenzhou International Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.51.
About Shenzhou International Group
