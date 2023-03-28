Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Declines By 98.9%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Slam by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the 4th quarter worth about $2,528,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Slam by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,241,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 209,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,838,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after buying an additional 638,574 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,207. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

